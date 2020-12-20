Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.05 Million

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post $419.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.54 million and the highest is $435.00 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $295.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

EXAS opened at $137.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.01 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,519. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after buying an additional 802,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,303,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

