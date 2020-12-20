Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $33.37.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,380.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,248 shares of company stock worth $5,990,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $3,288,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 233,883 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 55.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.