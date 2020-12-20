The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $356.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.72.

NYSE FDX opened at $275.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.80. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,516,621. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

