Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.35.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. Discovery has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Discovery by 105.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

