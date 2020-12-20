Credit Suisse Group Lowers Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Neutral

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.
AEG opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.64.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
