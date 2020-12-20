Credit Suisse Group Lowers Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Neutral

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

AEG opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 76.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Aegon by 179.6% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

