Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $46.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.
Shares of SNN stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.