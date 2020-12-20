Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $46.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SNN stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 389,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,428,000 after buying an additional 79,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.