Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of DX stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 538,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 69,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth $2,301,000. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

