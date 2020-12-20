Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.
Shares of DX stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 538,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 69,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth $2,301,000. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.