Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

