Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

ADMS opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $143.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.78. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. Analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

