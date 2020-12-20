DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHT. BidaskClub cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

DHT stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $785.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.10. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DHT by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 170,816 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

