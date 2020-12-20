Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.70.

AQUA stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.93. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $134,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,061,279 shares of company stock valued at $223,614,098. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

