First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $781.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) will post sales of $781.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $806.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.70 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $494.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

In other First Horizon National news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in First Horizon National by 60.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 428,195 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 74,196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FHN opened at $12.34 on Friday. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.54.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

