Comparing Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) & First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A $54.56 million N/A N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $52.49 million 2.08 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.16

Safeguard Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Safeguard Scientifics and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeguard Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.22%. Given First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is more favorable than Safeguard Scientifics.

Profitability

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics N/A -10.82% -10.15% First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -161.21% 6.50% 3.31%

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats Safeguard Scientifics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.