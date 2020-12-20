$406.76 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce sales of $406.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.80 million. DocuSign posted sales of $274.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,044. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 29.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $241.00 on Friday. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.50.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

