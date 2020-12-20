SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS SRMGF opened at $5.39 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides advisory services; and a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services.

