easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Earns Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.43) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 886.95 ($11.59).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 816 ($10.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 746.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 647.84. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -3.08.

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,042 shares of company stock worth $7,584,102.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

