140166 Initiates Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Research analysts at 140166 began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. 140166’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $157.30 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

