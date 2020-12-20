Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 179.57 ($2.35).

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) stock opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. Serco Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

