CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.79

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 740,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 90.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 675,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,063,000 after buying an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,801,000 after buying an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 414,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

