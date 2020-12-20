Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.85

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 3562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,112 shares of company stock worth $6,327,204. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

