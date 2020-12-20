Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.70

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 4106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

ATSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,974,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $842,700. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 960,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 146,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 349,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

