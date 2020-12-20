Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) Shares Gap Down to $538.00

Shares of Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $538.00, but opened at $522.00. Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) shares last traded at $529.50, with a volume of 88,543 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £416.34 million and a PE ratio of 19.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 487.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 462.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.33 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s previous dividend of $7.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

About Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides engineering services to the energy, environmental, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3g, 4g, 5g, and Wi-Fi technologies; and radio network planning, including the installation of specialist indoor and outdoor coverage solutions.

