Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG) Shares Gap Down to $187.50

Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $187.50, but opened at $180.00. Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) shares last traded at $178.00, with a volume of 11,139 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of £36.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) Company Profile (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based technologies to reinvent water in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies in cleaning specialist personal protective equipment.

