Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $47.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

