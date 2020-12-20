Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) vs. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Critical Survey

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitro Diagnostics has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences and Vitro Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 2 16 10 0 2.29 Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $75.08, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Vitro Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 3.30 $5.39 billion $6.14 9.62 Vitro Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Vitro Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Vitro Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 5.48% 37.77% 12.76% Vitro Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Vitro Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of viral diseases, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, and oncology. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Second Genome; Gadeta; Carna Biosciences Inc.; Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.; Humanigen, Inc.; Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc.; Glympse Bio, Inc.; Renown Institute for Health Innovation; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; Insitro, Inc.; Novo Nordisk A/S; Yuhan Corporation; Kite Pharma, Inc.; oNKo-innate Pty. Ltd.; and Roche Holding AG. The company has partnership with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize next-generation cancer immunotherapies. Gilead Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Vitro Diagnostics

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

