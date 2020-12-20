Financial Survey: VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of VSB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VSB Bancorp and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Foundation 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Foundation has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.06%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than VSB Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

VSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VSB Bancorp and First Foundation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSB Bancorp $16.57 million 2.31 $3.41 million N/A N/A First Foundation $290.54 million 3.07 $56.24 million $1.25 15.97

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than VSB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares VSB Bancorp and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSB Bancorp 19.82% 8.60% 0.88% First Foundation 25.59% 12.10% 1.17%

Dividends

VSB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Foundation pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Foundation beats VSB Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

VSB Bancorp Company Profile

VSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services. The operates five full service located in Great Kills, Forest Avenue, Hyatt Street, Hylan Boulevard, and Bay Street, Staten Island. VSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

