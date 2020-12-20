Truist Increases Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $72.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,466,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,691,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,064,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,571,000.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

