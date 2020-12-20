Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to announce $119.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.92 million to $126.46 million. Aphria posted sales of $91.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $521.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.20 million to $549.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $660.38 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $728.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APHA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

