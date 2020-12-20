Jack Henry & Associates’ (JKHY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $161.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average is $168.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

