The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $55,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth $2,311,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at $845,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 130,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 592.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 58,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

