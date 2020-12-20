Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

HURN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

