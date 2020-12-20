Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF)

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AcuityAds from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACUIF opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

