Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tompkins Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $69.95 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahily bought 609 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.65 per share, with a total value of $39,980.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 692 shares of company stock worth $45,110 over the last ninety days.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

