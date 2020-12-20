Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HEICO Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

NYSE:HEI opened at $133.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average is $110.51. HEICO has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $137.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 3,912.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HEICO news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $651,258.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

