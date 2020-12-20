FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Lowered by Analyst

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97,534 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 58,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

