Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock opened at C$9.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.21. The company has a quick ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.38.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,217,371.20.

About Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

