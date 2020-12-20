CIBC Raises TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$3.99

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOG. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.13.

TOG opened at C$2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$605.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.78. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

