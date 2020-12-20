Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of MRE opened at C$15.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$15.73.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$971.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$966.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

