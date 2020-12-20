Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CIBC

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) alerts:

TSE PXT opened at C$18.29 on Wednesday. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.22 and a 52 week high of C$25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.34.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$178.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 1.3473425 EPS for the current year.

In other Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) news, Senior Officer David Robert Taylor sold 15,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.92, for a total transaction of C$229,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,271,946.40. Also, Senior Officer Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.38, for a total transaction of C$575,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,645,272.90. Insiders sold a total of 119,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,701 over the last three months.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.