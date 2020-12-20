West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Price Target Raised to C$102.00 at CIBC

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WFT. Scotiabank raised West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.00.

WFT stock opened at C$82.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.48. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.60 and a one year high of C$86.50.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

