Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) vs. Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Head to Head Survey

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weingarten Realty Investors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Weingarten Realty Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 54.62% 13.20% 6.09% Extra Space Storage 34.54% 16.54% 5.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Extra Space Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors $486.63 million 5.74 $315.43 million $2.10 10.39 Extra Space Storage $1.31 billion 11.11 $419.97 million $4.88 23.05

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Weingarten Realty Investors. Weingarten Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Weingarten Realty Investors and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 1 2 4 0 2.43 Extra Space Storage 2 5 5 0 2.25

Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus target price of $112.10, suggesting a potential downside of 0.35%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Risk & Volatility

Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Weingarten Realty Investors on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

