$263.82 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce $263.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.30 million. CONMED reported sales of $264.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $873.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.40 million to $878.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $110.42 on Friday. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,760.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

