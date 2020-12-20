Financial Comparison: Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) & China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY)

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) and China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westlake Chemical and China Clean Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical 3 10 5 0 2.11 China Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus price target of $64.65, indicating a potential downside of 20.83%. Given Westlake Chemical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical is more favorable than China Clean Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Clean Energy has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical and China Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical 5.14% 4.74% 2.25% China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westlake Chemical and China Clean Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical $8.12 billion 1.28 $421.00 million $3.26 25.05 China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than China Clean Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.1% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats China Clean Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells PVC compounds and building products fabricated from PVC, including residential siding, trim and moulding, pipe and fittings for various water, sewer and industrial applications, profiles for windows and doors, decking products, film for various inflatables, wall covering tapes, roofing applications, and composite roof tiles. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

About China Clean Energy

China Clean Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids. The company sells its biodiesel products to service stations and power generating plants in the People's Republic of China; and specialty chemical products to companies in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the United States, and Asia. China Clean Energy Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fuqing, China.

