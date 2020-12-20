CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWX. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE CWX opened at C$7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$562.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.80. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$7.67.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$472.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$437.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

