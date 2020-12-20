M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Shares Gap Up to $81.30

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.30, but opened at $84.20. M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) shares last traded at $82.80, with a volume of 116,769 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £96.04 million and a PE ratio of -83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.02.

M&C Saatchi plc Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

