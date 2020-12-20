W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.12. W Resources Plc (WRES.L) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 2,202,066 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

