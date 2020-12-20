MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MetLife by 107.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $281,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $45.65 on Friday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

