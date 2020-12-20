EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.21. EQTEC plc (EQT.L) shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 112,611,207 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £85.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55.

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) Company Profile (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

