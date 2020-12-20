Bank of America Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.36 ($135.72).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €119.00 ($140.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84. Delivery Hero SE has a 12 month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12 month high of €118.35 ($139.24).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

