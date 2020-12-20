Bank of America Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.36 ($135.72).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €119.00 ($140.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84. Delivery Hero SE has a 12 month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12 month high of €118.35 ($139.24).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

