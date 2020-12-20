Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.91 ($3.43).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) stock opened at €2.31 ($2.72) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a one year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

